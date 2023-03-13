 Skip to main content
Building a tradition of song

PILOT ROCK — John and Doris Doherty in 1985 packed up their suitcases, loaded up the family and left their sheep ranch in Pilot Rock for a vacation to see friends and relatives in Ireland.

Leo Doherty, John’s younger brother by six years, wasn’t on the trip but said it became the genesis for the local musical group, the Irish Singers.

Leo Doherty shows a booklet of Irish songs Friday, March, 10, 2023, at the East Oregonian in Pendleton. Doherty and his group the Irish Singers performed at local venues during St. Patrick’s Day.
Local resident Kathy Doherty points at past photos of her husband, Leo Doherty, singing in pubs with the Irish Singers on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the East Oregonian in Pendleton.
From left, Leo Doherty, Jodie and John Sager and John Doherty practice at the Doherty Sheep Ranch in Pilot Rock in this undated photo from 1988. 
From left, Shelley, Jodi and Kelly Sager and Scott Sager accompany John and Leo Doherty while they sing for the for the Happy Canyon Wagon Train in this undated photo from 1987.
