Building a tradition of song

PILOT ROCK — John and Doris Doherty in 1985 packed up their suitcases, loaded up the family and left their sheep ranch in Pilot Rock for a vacation to see friends and relatives in Ireland.
Leo Doherty, John’s younger brother by six years, wasn’t on the trip but said it became the genesis for the local musical group, the Irish Singers.
“He went to Ireland, and I think in Ireland they wandered in of course lots of pubs and a lot of those people sing in those pubs all the time, so that’s where he got started on the Irish songs,” Leo reminisced.
Bonnie Sager of Pilot Rock knew John and wrote a history of the group. According to her work, John and his family were relaxing one afternoon in an Irish pub when the men took turns singing, a regular custom. It came to be John’s turn. He sang the only song he could remember at the moment, “The Battle of New Orleans,” an American song.
John’s cousin, Kevin, told him he really should learn some Irish music.
“If you promise to come to the states, I will learn some Irish songs,” he replied.
Before returning to Pilot Rock, the Dohertys found some Clancey Brothers tapes and sheet music in Portland. The purchases would shape the next several decades of John’s life.
The early days
John’s close friend, Scott Sager, Bonnie’s husband, would spend time at the Doherty Sheep Ranch. The men enjoyed singing together. John worked the lambing shed and during breaks Scott played guitar and the two sang. According to Bonnie, they referred to John’s voice as “a beautiful brogue, so rich and sweet,” like the lyrics from the Irish song “Tim Finnegan’s Wake.”
The pair learned new material and developed a large repertoire of Irish tunes.
Leo joined his brother’s singing group in 1987, a year or two after his brother’s first public performance.
“When he came back I think someone wanted him to come and sing at St. Patrick's Day in Heppner and so he got Scott and he’s a good guitar player,” Leo recalled
The small group played later that year at the Pendleton Round-Up and then for the Happy Canyon Wagon Train.
The duo of John and Scott grew in 1987. Leo joined, as did Paul Ellis, also from Pilot Rock. A local musician, Rick Winter, accompanied Scott, playing guitar, bass, violin or banjo. Mike Duffy, a music major at Blue Mountain Community College, became involved with the Irish Singers that year and asked the group to join the BMCC quartet for a performance at the Umatilla County Fair.
Changes throughout the years
The number of members of the group has shrunk and grown. One member would leave, then a new one would join.
Throughout 1990s the men gathered at the Doherty Sheep Ranch to sing, sometimes venturing out to the lambing shed to sing for the night watchman working his shift.
“It’s all been good times,” Leo Doherty said of these days.
Bonnie’s history recounts that at John’s 50th birthday party on the family sheep ranch, partygoer and friend Paul Green sang with the group on a tune and in turn became a member of the Irish Singers.
The family sheep ranch was sold in 1993 and the group's practice sessions moved to the Sager home, and more members joined on.
The Irish Singers performed on March 17, 1994, at The Great Pacific in downtown Pendleton, beginning what would become an annual tradition.
It was during a performance at the Great Pacific in 1996 that Kreg Hawkins and Dick Kaiser mentioned to the group that they enjoyed their music. Scott invited Hawkins to join the group the next day in Heppner and he said yes. Dan Emert of Pendleton also joined that year.
The group was now regularly performing at the same annual events each year in Pendleton and Heppner, along with more personal settings, including funerals and local church masses.
By 1997 the group had custom hats made that had “The Irish Singers” embroidered across them, as well as a new five-channel sound system to use for their now growing list of gigs. Scott printed music for everyone and they had organized binders with their songs inside.
The following year they got matching shirts that read “St. Paddy’s Players” to wear during their performances.
The group now had so many gigs to get to during St. Patrick's Day that performing at Great Pacific was difficult because they would have to immediately pack up all their gear and head to the next show that night and then down to Heppner the days after. But the singers found performing in the Great Pacific to be uplifting and so they persevered, keeping with the tradition they started.
Group leaves lasting memories
“Leo eventually dropped out of the group, he started working for Mike Warren in 2000, so you know,” said Kathy Doherty, Leo’s wife.
“At that particular time it would be in the spring time and you know there was lots of work, I think I was running the feed truck then so I had to be there every day,” Leo said.
“Just the singing, getting together, singing, it was a good time,” Leo said of what was his favorite part of being in the group for all those years.
Leo flipped through his old song book and pointed out songs he particularly liked.
“Some of them you have memorized but it’s hard to keep all that stuff in your head,” he said.
“When the sun goes down o’er Dublin town the colors last for hours oh, the light comes in and the streets all turn to gold.” Leo sang.
While the group did sing together for a funeral last year in 2022, they no longer get together and practice or perform, but memories of those days persists.
“Ya know, in 1956 Elvis Presley cut his first record,” John Doherty said. “Well, in 1956 I performed with a glee club from St. Martins School in Seattle at the King TV Studio. Elvis went on to be successful, but I made it to Heppner, and I’m damn proud of it.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.