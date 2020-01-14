HERMISTON — People are invited to roll the dice during a bunco fundraiser to assist members of the Hermiston High School marching band for a spring trip to Los Angeles.
The event is Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Desert Lanes Bowling Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston. The entry fee is $10 per person. Also, there will be a silent auction and prizes will be awarded.
For more information, contact June Frederickson at jm-fred@q.com or 541-314-2526.
