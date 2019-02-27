The Buttercreek Boys are canceling their Friday appearance at the Chuckwagon Cafe.
Owner Cathy Stolz said ill health and the weather resulted in the cancelation as part of the cafe’s farewell party. The cafe will still be open Friday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will offer going away specials.
The cafe is located at 81027 Highway 395 North, Hermiston. For more information, call 541-567-6329 or visit www.chuckwagoncafe.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.