IRRIGON — The season finale of Irrigon’s Music in the Park will feature Cale Moon, an up-and-coming Nashville recording artist who hails from Benton City, Washington.
The free event is Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at Irrigon Marina Park, 430 N.E. Eighth St. People are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic and beverages to enjoy while listening to the music with the beautiful backdrop of the Columbia River.
Moon, who has been criss-crossing across the United States playing at concert halls, bars, parks and festivals, is known for his vocal range and unique guitar style. He never performs the same show twice — offering audiences something to remember each time they see him.
For more about the concert series, call Donna at 541-922-3197. For more about Moon, visit www.calemoon.com.
