ATHENA — Athena Caledonian Games, the annual Scottish heritage festival held on the second weekend of July at Athena's city park, has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 restriction on gatherings.
Since its inception in 1899, the festival has celebrated its mission by producing a Highland Games. The games are built on tradition: dancing, piping, and athletic games. These traditions are centuries old and still celebrated.
"We wish to thank our Caledonian friends, dancers, pipers, athletes, clans, musicians, sponsors, donors and guardians for your support and loyalty," said Sue Friese, director of the annual event, in a press release. "We look forward to a time when we can gather our friends in a pretty park for Scottish music and dancing. 'Haste Ye Back!' in 2021."
