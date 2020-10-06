ATHENA — The Athena Caledonian Games announced its upcoming annual meeting.
The gathering is Friday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall at the Athena Christian Church, 458 Van Buren St. COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.
For questions, email Sue Friese at athenacaledoniangames@gmail.com. For more about the annual festival held each July in Athena, visit www.athenacaledonian.org.
