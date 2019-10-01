ATHENA — Kimberly Miller, of Cannon Beach, is the guest speaker during the annual meeting of the Athena Caledonian Games.
The event is Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Athena Christian Church, located at Fifth and Van Buren streets. A potluck soup supper will be served at 6 p.m. Those attending are invited to bring crackers, fruit or desserts to share with others. The program begins at 6:45 p.m.
Miller is related to Judge George J. Cameron of Portland, who was often a guest speaker. He helped in organizing the Umatilla County Caledonian Society Picnic and Games, starting in 1899. Cameron, who was born in Scotland in 1864, immigrated to America and to Oregon in 1890.
Miller told Sue Friese, Athena Caledonian Games president, that she has items that are marked from Athena in the family collection. Friese said Athena Caledonian representatives are anxious to see any items she may bring to display during the annual meeting.
Friese said Miller is well-versed in her family (Clan Cameron) history as well as having an overview of Scottish influence in Oregon and the development of the Pacific Northwest. She is president of the Cannon Beach Historical Society.
“She has lots of information about Scottish families for us. She has a pulse on Oregon’s history,” Friese said. “We could be bold to say that Athena and the Caledonian Games were right in the middle of it all.”
For more information, contact Friese at 541-566-3880 or tathenacaledoniangames@gmail.com.
