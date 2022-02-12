ATHENA — While the Scottish Gaelic expression ceud mìle fàilte — a hundred thousand welcomes — is a friendly greeting, it was more than a century ago when a special connection was made at the Umatilla County Caledonian Society Picnic and Games.
Now known as the Athena Caledonian Games, Sue Friese said the event’s committee calls the story of Roy and Mysie Penland “the Caledonian romance of the 20th century.”
Friese, who is the Caledonian president, said much research has been conducted on the late Helix couple. Information about the Penlands, she said was gathered from such sources as the East Oregonian, Athena Press, The Pendleton Record, the Fossil Journal as well as Pioneer Trails, a quarterly journal published by the Umatilla County Historical Society.
Highlights were printed in the 2021 Athena Caledonian Games Pocket Guide, which was sponsored by the Umatilla County Cultural Coalition.
“It is a sweet story,” Friese said.
According to Caledonian history, George J. Cameron, an attorney, judge and Portland city councilman, was often called upon to find “Portland talent” to perform at Athena’s Scottish heritage gathering. A proud Scotsman, himself, among the featured Highland dancers in 1899, 1900 and 1903 was a young lass by the name of Mary Jane “Mysie” Sharp (1884-1961).
And just up the road 10 miles at Helix, a young lad, LeRoy “Roy” Penland (1883-1949), lived on his family’s wheat farm.
Referencing an Oct. 30, 1903, article in the Fossil Journal, Mary Elizabeth, the Penland’s daughter wrote about her mother’s dancing skills in Pioneer Trails, Volume 7 No. 3.
“Mysie Sharp was up to her usual standard of excellence, which means the very acme of perfection. As usual, she made a great hit with every performance, flittered about with toes scarce touching the floor.”
The Caledonian committee, Friese said, learned that the young performer’s specialties were the Sword Dance and the Highland Fling. However, it seems Roy literally swept his bride off her feet — they were married Dec.12, 1906, in Portland — as Mysie never danced publicly again after they wed.
The couple lived on the family ranch in Helix. While Mysie no longer danced, they were involved in Caledonian. Roy Penland’s name, Friese said, was entered in the membership rolls of the Umatilla County Caledonian Society on June 12, 1909.
Both are buried in the family plot at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton — along with “baby” Penland and Willard “Billy” Penland, who died as a teenager in 1931.
After a one-year hiatus because of the global pandemic, the annual event returned in 2021 for a condensed version of the usual multiple-day festival. The committee is in the planning stages for 2022.
“It won’t be long until Caledonian time,” Friese said, “the second weekend of July.”
For more information, email athenacaledoniangames@gmail.com or visit www.athenacaledonian.org.
