HERMISTON — The Hermiston Campus Life has an ongoing bottle and can drive.
People are invited to drop recyclable cans and bottles off at the trailer, located at the Campus Life building, 595 S. First St., Hermiston. Current money collected from the donations will be used to help student leaders go to camp.
To arrange a pickup of donated cans and bottles, call or text 541-969-1017.
