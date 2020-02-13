HERMISTON — An evening featuring live music, dinner, and live and silent auctions will serve as a fundraiser for Hermiston Campus Life.
The Gathering is Saturday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Tickets are $25 each or a table of eight is $175.
Ashley Umbarger, executive director, said last year's inaugural event was extremely successful due to support from local businesses and the community. Money raised from The Gathering helps in providing support for the faith-based organization.
Items on the auction block include an elk hunt, a fall bear hunt, a whitewater rafting trip, Disneyland tickets, weekend accommodations in a condo at Anderson Island in the Puget Sound and more. Also, the silent auction offers a variety of items, including themed gift baskets.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://campuslife.regfox.com/thegathering. For questions, contact Umbarger at 541-969-1017 or umbarger4cl@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.