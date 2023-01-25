Hermiston Campus Life

Youths participate in outdoor activities in April 2022 at the Hermiston Campus Life facility. The nonprofit faith-based youth organization is seeking donations for The Gathering fundraiser on Feb. 24, 2023, at the Hermiston Community Center.

 Hermiston Campus Life/Contributed Photo

HERMISTON — Items for the live and silent auction for the upcoming Hermiston Campus Life fundraiser are being accepted.

Featuring a catered meal and live music, Campus Life: The Gathering is on Feb. 24, 5:30 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Tickets are $30 each or a table of eight is $200

