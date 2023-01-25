Youths participate in outdoor activities in April 2022 at the Hermiston Campus Life facility. The nonprofit faith-based youth organization is seeking donations for The Gathering fundraiser on Feb. 24, 2023, at the Hermiston Community Center.
HERMISTON — Items for the live and silent auction for the upcoming Hermiston Campus Life fundraiser are being accepted.
Featuring a catered meal and live music, Campus Life: The Gathering is on Feb. 24, 5:30 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Tickets are $30 each or a table of eight is $200
The nonprofit faith-based youth organization is committed to helping students as they wrestle with life's issues, including mental, physical, spiritual and social. In addition to developing supportive mentorships through weekly gatherings, the organization offers a variety of activities, including pool parties, skiing/snowboarding trips and whitewater rafting.
Tickets are available via bit.ly/3j49w7J. For questions or to submit an auction item, call/text 541-969-1017.
The Hermiston Campus Life youth center is at 595 S. First St. For more information, search bit.ly/3woxg9P.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
