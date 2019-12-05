HERMISTON — High school students are invited to carve some fresh powder as Hermiston Campus Life prepares to shred the slopes.
The faith-based youth organization is praying to the snow gods with plans for a Dec. 27 trip to Ski Bluewood. Other upcoming dates for its snowboard and ski program include Jan. 11, Feb. 2 and March 14.
Participants will depart on designated days at 8 a.m. at Campus Life, 595 S. First St., Hermiston. The estimated time of return is 7 p.m.
The cost is $20 for each trip, which includes transportation, lunch, a lift ticket, equipment rental and lessons, if needed. In addition, arrangements can be made to borrow snow clothing and helmets. Campus Life staff will supervise the trip.
Teens must register and pay at least five days prior to the trip.
For more information and registration forms, search www.facebook.com/hermistoncampuslife. For questions or financial hardships, contact umbarger4cl@gmail.com or 541-969-1017.
