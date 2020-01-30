MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater First Christian Church is setting the table for a romantic valentine meal.
Gordon and Laura Hall will don their aprons as they prepare and serve prime rib, teriyaki chicken, baked potatoes, a vegetable dish, garden greens with dressing, dinner rolls and a dessert bar. A vegetarian dish will also be available.
The Heart to Heart candlelight dinner is Saturday, Feb. 15 in the church’s fellowship hall, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Seating starts at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. The evening also features vocal entertainment by Rich Young.
For more information, call the church office Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at 541-938-3854.
