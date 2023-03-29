PENDLETON — CAPECO in Pendleton has received a $183,264 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding was a part of $50 million in grants to Oregon nonprofits, state and local governments through the Continuum of Care Program, which supports efforts across the state to address lack of housing and promote access for individuals and families facing homelessness to resources and programs. Among Community Action Program of East Central Oregon's transitional housing projects is remodeling the old Whiskey Inn into the Promise Inn at 205 S.E. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.

