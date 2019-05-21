SALEM — People planning on traveling during the Memorial Day weekend might be lured by an event at the Oregon State Capitol.
A family fishing day is planned Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the State Capitol Mall, 900 Court St. N.E., Salem. All ages are welcome, and kids age 17 and under fish for free.
The Oregon Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus and Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife are teaming up with other outdoor organizations to host the family event. A “pond” set up at the mall will be stocked with rainbow trout. Rods, reels, bait and other gear will be available for use. In addition, volunteers will be on hand to teach casting, fish anatomy, knot tying and to answer fishing-related questions. And, if you catch a fish, Outdoor Chef Kurt will cook it for you.
For more information, contact Michelle Dennehy of ODFW at 503-947-6022, michelle.n.dennehy@state.or.us. For information about other 2019 fishing and outdoor events offered across the state, visit www.myodfw.com/workshops-and-events.
