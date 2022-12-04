Christmas caroling
A group of friends sing Christmas carols in December 2011 in Hermiston. The Ione Community Church is hosting a caroling event, which includes collecting non-perishable food items for the Ione Backpack Program. Ione residents are encouraged to listen for the singers after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 to make a donation.

 Tammy Malgesini/East Oregonian, File

IONE — Get ready to warm up your voices as the Ione Community Church is hosting a Christmas caroling event. In addition to spreading holiday joy, the group will accept non-perishable food items for the Ione Backpack Program.

The group will gather Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m. in the church parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Ione. They will cruise around town singing on the back of a decorated hay wagon. Anyone with a donation can open their door and wave when the singers swing by — one of the youth group kids will come and collect it from you.

