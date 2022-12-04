A group of friends sing Christmas carols in December 2011 in Hermiston. The Ione Community Church is hosting a caroling event, which includes collecting non-perishable food items for the Ione Backpack Program. Ione residents are encouraged to listen for the singers after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 to make a donation.
IONE — Get ready to warm up your voices as the Ione Community Church is hosting a Christmas caroling event. In addition to spreading holiday joy, the group will accept non-perishable food items for the Ione Backpack Program.
The group will gather Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m. in the church parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Ione. They will cruise around town singing on the back of a decorated hay wagon. Anyone with a donation can open their door and wave when the singers swing by — one of the youth group kids will come and collect it from you.
Afterward, people are invited to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate back at the church. For questions, email Sami Peterson at communitychurchione@gmail.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.