UMATILLA COUNTY — People can learn more about Cason’s Place during a pair of upcoming events.
Providing grief support for area families, Cason’s Place opened its doors in 2017. The nonprofit organization was founded to help children and their families adjust to the loss of a loved one.
A rock-painting activity is planned Saturday at 1 p.m. at The Arc, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. In addition to painting a rock, which can be taken home or placed in the Cason’s Place memorial rock garden, participants can enjoy refreshments and hear about the services and programs offered through Cason’s Place.
Also, people are invited to tour the facility Sunday from 2-3 p.m. Cason’s Place is located at 1416 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Refreshments will be available.
Cason’s Place was created in memory of Cason Terjeson, 16, who died during a farming accident in Umatilla County in 2007. The teen’s family found grief support at the Dougy Center in Portland. Based on their experience, they spearheaded efforts to create something similar in Umatilla County.
For more information, leave a message at 541-612-0828, visit www.casonsplace.org or search Facebook.
