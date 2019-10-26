I’m a dog person — but I believe in giving equal time in showcasing people’s pets.
With National Cat Day approaching, many readers submitted photos and shared what makes their feline friends so special. Colleen Paige founded National Cat Day in 2005. According to www.nationalcatday.com, the pet and family lifestyle expert encourages the public to adopt cats from local shelters or cat rescues. In addition, Paige urges cat lovers to celebrate their feline friends.
When sending in photos, people shared about the special attributes of their cats — some more special than others. Deanna Arbuckle of Irrigon has six cats, and identifies four of them as “special needs kitties.”
Arbuckle shared about Gretta, a nearly 2-year-old calico-tortie that was born with multiple birth defects — including no right eye and a twisted jaw. Arbuckle said it results in “an adorable snaggletooth.” She also introduced Millie, a tiger- and ginger-striped kitten that’s blind due to untreated upper respiratory infections, and Tippy, a 2-year-old black and white tuxedo girl who suffered neglect as a kitty, resulting in bouts of vertigo.
Arbuckle advocates daily for special needs kitties on Instagram and Facebook accounts, Sister Tippy Cat. She suggests that people consider rescuing kittens or cats that might be considered less adoptable.
“The shy, the disabled, the perfectly imperfect and even scratch and dent kiddos — we believe every animal deserves the chance to live their best life, and despite any physical differences, they are completely capable of living wonderful lives,” she said.
