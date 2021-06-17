HERMISTON — Our Lady of Angels Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 1692 recently held a bake sale to raise money for TruCare Pregnancy Clinic in Hermiston. Catholic Daughters Regent Kristi Smalley presented a $1,000 check to Kristi Atkins, TruCare’s executive director, June 11 in Hermiston.
A nonprofit organization, TruCare was originally founded as Pregnancy Care Services in 1993 in Pendleton, opening a Hermiston office in May 2011. In early 2018, TruCare became an independent entity from the center in Pendleton.
TruCare provides free and confidential services in English and Spanish. It provides options counseling, community referrals and parenting classes. Parents also can obtain needed baby supplies through the center.
The facility is at 140 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. For more information, contact 541-567-2393, kristi@trucareprc.com or visit www.trucareprc.com.
