HERMISTON — Two scholarships are available to Hermiston-area students from the Catholic Daughters Court #1692 of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church.
The scholarships are available to graduating seniors as well as those who have recently graduated and were affected by the COVID-19 situation and are now entering college coursework or trade classes.
Applications for the $750 scholarships can be found at the parish office, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., or by requesting one electronically from Vice Regent Delia Fields at dorranfields@gmail.com or by phoning 541-571-4219.
Applications are due to the parish office by Friday, May 7.
