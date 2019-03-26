HERMISTON — Undergraduate Marilyn Harris Memorial Scholarships worth $750 will be awarded by Catholic Daughters of America, Court #1692, to two graduating high school seniors from Our Lady of Angels Parish in Hermiston, to be applied at the students' choice of college or university.
Applications can be picked up from the rectory office at 565 W. Hermiston Ave. The completed application must be returned to the rectory office no later than Friday, April 26th.
If you have questions concerning the scholarship, contact Regent Kristi Smalley at 541-571-0997, or Secretary Delia Fields at 541-571-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.