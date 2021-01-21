The members of the local Catholic Daughters of the Americas Our Lady of Angels, Court #1692, continued a five-year tradition of honoring the staff at the area care facilities by delivering treats on January 19.
CDA member Chris Gibbs originally suggested the idea of showing our appreciation to the staff of the care facilities who support the elderly in our community. Prior to the pandemic, CDA members would provide trays of homemade items along with a card of appreciation. This year, the members purchased individually wrapped snack items.
These baskets of goodies were well received at Avamere, Ashley Manor, Regency, Sun Terrace and Guardian Angel.
