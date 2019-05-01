Created as a way to showcase the region’s western heritage, Pendleton Cattle Barons ropes in money for scholarships to help area students pursuing agriculture-related education. In its 12th year, the May 2-4 event also helps the local economy as more than 3,000 people attend each year and spend money at area businesses.
Pendleton Cattle Barons, which kicks off Thursday, crescendos Friday and Saturday with activities in and around the Pendleton Convention Center. While some of the events charge an entry fee, there are many activities that people can enjoy free of charge.
The Tradin’ Post and the Bit, Spur & Engraving Show and Sale offer plenty of shopping opportunities. It’s open Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People also can marvel at the quality of Western Select horses and working dogs that will be on the auction block. An exhibition runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and previews are Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale is Saturday from 3-6:30 p.m.
Other highlights include the Ranch Rodeo Championships (Friday, 7 p.m.). General admission tickets for the action-packed event are $10 or $5 for ages 5-12. And, the North American Stock Saddle Bronc Championships (Saturday, 7 p.m.) features nearly two dozen of the best stock saddle bronc riders. Ticket are $15 or $5 for ages 5-12. General admission combo tickets for both nights are $22 each.
Also, the popular Buckaroo BBQ Challenge offers bragging rights to backyard grillers as they show off their skills in preparing tri-tip. In addition to bragging rights and trophies, the contestants compete for prize money.
Those drawn to the aroma created by the pit-masters can have an opportunity to taste the goods. Those in attendance can become a people’s choice judge by purchasing a $5 button, which go on sale Saturday at 11 a.m.. After sampling each entry between 1-2:30 p.m., the judges will cast their ballots for the best barbecue.
To learn more about Pendleton Cattle Barons, to view a full schedule of events or to buy tickets for the ranch rodeo or saddle bronc championships, visit www.cattlebarons.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.