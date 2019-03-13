The Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarship program is soliciting applicants again this year. Cattle Barons will award scholarships to young adults who are enrolled in or will be enrolled in undergraduate or graduate studies in the field of agriculture.
Applicants must be from the Eastern Oregon counties of Umatilla, Morrow, Grant, Baker, Wallowa and Union. Applications for the scholarships are due by April 20, 2019. Applications are available on the Cattle Barons website, www.cattlebarons.net.
Included with the opportunity to apply for the scholarships from Cattle Barons, the title sponsor for the event, Protect the Harvest, in coordination with Lucas Oil, is offering its $1,000 scholarship as well. Application for the Protect the Harvest scholarship can also be found on the Cattle Barons website.
In 2018 Cattle Barons awarded $19,000 dollars in scholarships to deserving young adults, either through individual scholarships or scholarship dollars to organizations that support students involved in agricultural studies. Final award of the scholarships, including the Protect the Harvest scholarship, will be made during the Cattle Barons event to be held May 3-4 at the Pendleton Convention Center and associated event locations.
More information about the Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarship programs and the events of the May weekend can be found at www.cattlebarons.net.
