PENDLETON — Highlighting everything from cowboy grit, geldings, working dogs and Western gear, Pendleton Cattle Barons was created as a way to honor the region’s Western heritage. The nonprofit event wrangles in money for scholarships for area students pursuing further education in agriculture-related fields.
In its 14th year, the 2022 event kicks off this week in and around the Pendleton Convention Center with the majority of the activities slated for Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30. In addition to supporting students, Cattle Barons helps the local economy as thousands of people attend, spending money at area businesses. While some of the events charge an entry fee, there are plenty of activities that people can enjoy free of charge.
The Tradin’ Post Trade Show and Western Artistry Show & Sale offer a variety of shopping opportunities. It’s open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. People also can preview the Western Select horses (Friday, 10 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.) and working dogs (Friday, 1 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.) that will be on the auction block. Also, information about the horses and dogs is available on the event website. The sale is Saturday, 3-6:30 p.m.
Other highlights include the Ranch Rodeo Championships (Friday, 6 p.m.) And the North American Stock Saddle Bronc Championships (Saturday, 7 p.m.) features nearly two dozen of the best stock saddle bronc riders.
Both events are in the Round-Up Pavilion. Tickets for each event are $20 for adults or $10 for ages 5-12. General admission combo tickets for both nights are $35 for adults or $15 for kids.
Also, the popular Buckaroo BBQ Challenge offers bragging rights to backyard grillers as they show off their sizzlin’ skills in preparing tri-tip, chicken and baby back pork ribs. The contestants also compete for trophies and prize money.
Sanctioned by the Pacific Northwest BBQ Association, a purse of $5,000 is up for grabs — with the overall grand champion taking home $1,025 and the reserve grand champion pocketing $750.
“It’s always a big hit, and it’s fun to see everyone’s preferences and the friendly competition,” said Kristen Dollarhide of Travel Pendleton, who serves as the Buckaroo BBQ Challenge director.
For an opportunity to judge the people’s choice in tri-tip, follow your nose and purchase a voting button for $5. The tasting runs Saturday 1-2:30 p.m. in the convention center parking lot. In addition, The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub is hosting a beer garden
To learn more about Pendleton Cattle Barons, to view a full schedule or to purchase tickets for the ranch rodeo or saddle bronc championships, visit www.cattlebarons.net. For questions, about the Buckaroo BBQ Challenge, contact Dollarhide at kristen@travelpendleton.com or 541- 276-7411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.