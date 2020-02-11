PENDLETON — Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarship applications are now available. A total of five Cattle Barons scholarships, and one Protect the Harvest scholarship, are available for 2020.
Applications for the Pendleton Cattle Barons scholarships can be found on the Cattle Barons website, https://www.cattlebarons.net/. Applications are due March 1, 2020, with final selection of scholarship awards made during the Cattle Barons events May 1-2. Applicants for the scholarships must currently be or plan to be enrolled in undergraduate or graduate agricultural studies and be from the Eastern Oregon counties of Umatilla, Morrow, Grant, Baker, Wallowa and Union.
This year’s Cattle Barons event, held the weekend before Mothers Day, will feature the Stock Saddle Bronc Championship, Ranch Rodeo, invitational select gelding sale, working cow dog sale, engraved jewelry and leatherwork exhibition and demonstrations, and the Barbecue Challenge.
Net proceeds from Cattle Barons Weekend are dedicated to the scholarship program that has now contributed over $80,000 to support the education of young adults and preserve the ranching heritage of Eastern Oregon.
More information about the Pendleton Cattle Baron’s Weekend scholarship programs and the events of the May weekend can be found at https://www.cattlebarons.net/.
