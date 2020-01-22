PENDLETON — Scholarship applications are now being accepted for the Umatilla County Cattlemen's Association memorial scholarships.
Applicants must be a Umatilla or Morrow County high school graduate, enrolling as a full-time college sophomore or above for the fall term or semester in an agriculture or related undergraduate study program.
To apply online, complete the state's Office of Student Access & Completion (OSAC) scholarship application. OSAC's designation for this scholarship is 275-Umatilla County Cattlemen's Association.
Applications must be completed and submitted by March 1, 2020. For more information, call the association at 541-278-5403.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.