PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Cattlemen's Association is taking applications for its 2019 Memorial Scholarship.
Applicants must be a Umatilla or Morrow County high school graduate and be enrolled as a full-time college sophomore or above for fall term/semester in an agriculture-related undergraduate program.
To apply online, complete the state's Office of Student Access & Completion (OSAC) scholarship application. OSAC's designation for this scholarship is 275-Umatilla County Cattlemen's Association.
Applications must be completed by March 1, 2019, to be considered.
