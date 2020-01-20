MISSION — People are invited to learn more about Toastmasters and how it assists people with public speaking and building leadership skills.
Cay-Uma-Wa Toastmasters will host an open house Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Birch Room at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Jim Marquardt is the guest speaker. Also, light snacks and door prizes will be available.
For more about the organization, visit www.toastmasters.org. For questions, contact Leigh Pinkham-Johnston at 541-215-2724 or leighpinkham-johnston@ctuir.org.
