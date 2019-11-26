PENDLETON — A variety of men, women and children are needed for an upcoming performance of “The Sound of Music.”
The production is being staged by the Blue Mountain Community College theatre and music departments along with College Community Theatre. The general public is invited to participate. Character roles include ages 7 through adults.
The auditions are Monday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6:30-8 p.m. in Room 151 of the BMCC music department. The college is located at 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. A total of 10 performances are set for Feb. 20 through March 1. Most rehearsals will be scheduled from 6:30-8 p.m., as well as some Saturday mornings.
Those auditioning should plan on the following “The Sound of Music” selections:
•Lead roles, women: “Something Good”
•Lead roles/ensemble, men: “Edelweiss”
•Children: “Do, Re, Mi”
•Adult chorus, females: “My Favorite Things”
•Mother Abbess: “Climb Every Mountain”
Those who plan on attending an audition are asked to complete a form, which is available at www.collegecommunitytheatre.com/auditions. Also, people can submit questions via a form on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.