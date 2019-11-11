PENDLETON — A big, ogre-sized story provides entertainment as well as bringing to life the lessons of acceptance and love.
College Community Theatre will present “Shrek: The Musical.” The production opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Subsequent evening performances are Nov. 15-16 & 21-23; and matinee shows are Nov. 16-17 & 23-24 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students.
Terry Hale, the newest theatre arts instructor at BMCC, is directing the production. Hale also serves as the executive director of the Elgin Opera House, where he directed “Shrek” in 2013. Hale said it’s the first musical to be presented on CCT stage that was written in this century.
“I aspired to choose a show that would include actors from all age groups, types and personalities,” he said. “I also wanted to introduce new works to the community.”
La Grande residents Kiel Fauske and Blake Rasmussen revive their roles as Shrek and Lord Farquaad, respectively — both performed the parts at the Elgin Opera House.
As veteran actors of community theater, they are excited to take the stage in Pendleton. Both said “Shrek” is among their favorites. In addition to the entertainment value, they said it provides an underlying message.
“It really demonstrates the acceptance of all different kinds of people — people of all different sizes and shapes,” Fauske said. “It’s very inclusive.”
The production features a large cast and crew of about 60, including about half under the age of 18. Both Fauske and Rasmussen have enjoyed the camaraderie and a chance to work with younger generations of thespians.
“It’s super fun. They are very excitable,” Rasmussen said. “Also, they are very talented and it’s fun to watch them progress.”
Aiden Lovell, 15, who plays the part of a guard and villager, is excited about the chance to perform. The Pendleton High School sophomore became interested in musical theater through a friend. Even after not landing a role during an initial audition, Lovell has since been involved in CCT’s “Godspell” and Elgin Opera House’s recent “Newsies.”
“I love to sing and I love to act,” Lovell said.
Lovell’s mother, Lisa Bork, also found her way on stage, saying she auditioned “on a whim.” In addition to serving with the stage crew, she’s also one of the villagers and performs in the wedding choir.
Jordan Uhlman, who plays the role of Fiona, recently returned to the CCT stage. With about 10 productions under her belt, the Pendleton woman took time off from acting and singing to raise her children.
She initially got interested in performing through Missoula Children’s Theatre and later took voice lessons from Dave Miller, a former longtime BMCC choir director.
“I like doing different roles and I like the energy of entertaining people,” Uhlman said.
The production also features the talents of Jason Hogge, the technical theatre director, and Margaret Mayer, the musical director. Also, Mayer said many of the cast members have deep ties to BMCC.
“I am extremely impressed with the extensive talent that we have gathered for ‘Shrek: the Musical.’ Our actors, musicians, and technicians are phenomenal,” Hale said.
Tickets can be purchased via a link at www.collegecommunitytheatre.com. Also, the box office is open Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.; Saturdays from 6-7 p.m.; and Sundays from 1-2 p.m. For questions, including pay-what-you-can options, call or leave a message at the box office at 541-215-9917.
