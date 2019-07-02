PENDLETON — Aspiring young actors and others interested in behind-the-scenes activities related to theater are encouraged to register for the 2019 Summer Youth Theatre Camp.
Coordinated by College Community Theatre, the weeklong day camp includes theatrical activities under the direction of theatre professionals from the Portland area. Open to youths ages 7-18, daily activities include theatre games, specialty workshops and rehearsals.
The camp is July 22 through 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It takes place in and around Bob Clapp Theatre, located in Pioneer Hall at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. The cost is $75 per camper. Participants need to bring their own lunch and beverage each day; mid-morning snacks will be provided.
Also, camp participants will stage a public performance Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. in Bob Clapp Theatre. There is no admission charge but donations are welcome.
The 2019 camp is sponsored by grants, donations and support from the Umatilla County Cultural Coalition, Blue Mountain Community Foundation, CHI St Anthony Hospital, Pendleton on Wheels, Roosters Country Kitchen and BMCC.
With openings for 70 participants, early registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit www.bluecc.edu/cct. For questions, call 541-278-5930.
