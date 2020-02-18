PENDLETON — The second production of College Community Theatre’s 2019-20 season brings a familiar heart-warming story to the stage in Blue Mountain Community College’s Bob Clapp Theatre in Pendleton.
The final collaboration between composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, “The Sound of Music” initially opened in 1959. During its three-year run, it won five Tony Awards as well as a Grammy Award for best musical show album.
“I wanted to tip my hat to Rodgers & Hammerstein. It’s one of the classics everyone could relate to,” said director Terry Hale. “Also, one of my goals was to create a show that had grandeur.”
Karen Willis, who had a bit part in “Shrek: The Musical” this past fall, returns to the stage in a big way — cast in the lead role of Maria Rainer. The Pendleton woman has been singing since she was 4 years old. Her vocal coaches include a who’s who of Pendleton music teachers, including Marcia Brown, Bill Mayclin and Dave Miller.
“This show has been my favorite since I was a little kid,” Willis said. “It’s really a dream come true — not only do I get to be a lead in a play, but this play.”
Brian Monger agreed — calling performing in “The Sound of Music” a bucket list item. Driving 75.2 miles each way for rehearsals, the Elgin resident, who plays the part of Captain Georg von Trapp, is performing in his first CCT production.
Audience members, he said, will enjoy the heart-warming story and familiar tunes. Murray Dunlap concurred, saying the show is very recognizable.
“Everybody loves ‘The Sound of Music,’” Monger added.
Lezlee Flagg, too, is excited about the show. She recalls being 12 years old standing among the Sierra Nevada mountain range and singing “The Hills Are Alive.” The music, the story and the energy brought to the production by youthful performers, Flagg said, offers quality entertainment.
“I don’t know what’s not to love,” she said.
In addition, Dunlap, who plays the role of Max Detweiler, said having Hale on board has greatly impacted local community theatre. His connections throughout the region have brought new faces to the CCT stage.
“Having them combine with us is bolstering our program in Pendleton,” Dunlap said.
Staging back-to-back large shows, Hale said, has provided a quick introduction to many talented people in the area. In addition, he said it offers additional opportunities to participate in the College Community Theatre productions. The executive director of the Elgin Opera House, Hale also is a theatre arts instructor at BMCC. It’s his desire to continue to put the school on the map for its theatre arts program.
“We want to strengthen College Community Theatre,” Hale said. “One of my goals is for our program to be a place BMCC students can discover theatre as well.”
“The Sound of Music” runs Feb. 20 through March 1 in Bob Clapp Theatre at BMCC. Tickets (www.collegecommunitytheatre.com or 541-215-9917) are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students. Children under 3 are not admitted. Also, the Pioneer Hall box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
