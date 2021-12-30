STANFIELD — A faith-based program launched several years ago at Stanfield Baptist Church continues to provide support to people that may be struggling.
Based on the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered program for those dealing with hurts, pain and a variety of addictions. It started with less than two dozen attendees in 1991 at a California church. Since then, more than 35,000 churches across the globe offer the ministry as a way to facilitate healing through the power of God.
Scott Zielke, associate pastor of congregational care at Stanfield Baptist, said the program provides a path to healing for everything from anger and money issues to sexual addictions and alcohol or drug abuse. It centers around establishing and nurturing a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
The group meets Mondays at 6 p.m. Zielke said a typical gathering begins with a time of worship, as well as celebrating recovery milestones of those in attendance. In addition, a lesson is presented or someone shares their testimony. The attendees then break into smaller gender-specific groups to delve further into sharing and providing support to each other.
Celebrate Recovery meets Mondays, 6-8 p.m. at Stanfield Baptist Church, 310 E. Wheeler Ave. For more information, call Zielke at 541-571-6886 or the church at 541-449-3313.
