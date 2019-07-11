PENDLETON — A faith-based program to help promote healing and recovery is available at Pendleton First Assembly of God Church.
Celebrate Recovery invites people who are impacted by substance abuse, sexual abuse, food addiction, co-dependency, divorce, emotional trauma or compulsive behaviors.
The groups meet each Thursday at the church, 1911 S.E. Court Ave. The large group session from 6-7 p.m. features a testimony, worship or guest speaker; and from 7-8 p.m., open share groups features smaller recovery specific groups. Then, from 8-8:30, there is a time of fellowship with refreshments.
In addition, the Celebration Place runs each week at the same time for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. While their parents are learning about recovery, kids can explore relevant age-related topics regarding recovery. Also, childcare is provided for ages 4 and under.
Also, youths in sixth through 12th grade meet from 6-7 p.m. for The Landing. They learn ways to break the cycle of dysfunction and engage in activities with other youths.
For more information about Celebrate Recovery groups, call 541-276-6417 or visit www.pendletonfirst.com.
