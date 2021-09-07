STANFIELD — In an effort to promote treatment and recovery from substance use disorders, the month of September is designated as National Recovery Month. Initially established 32 years ago by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Faces & Voices of Recovery took the reins last year. The goal is to highlight the recovery community, as well as treatment providers and community members who contribute to making recovery — in all its forms — not only possible but a reality.
Scott Zielke, associate pastor of congregational care at Stanfield Baptist Church, wants people to know that despite the global pandemic, a local Celebrate Recovery group continues to be active. As an outreach ministry, the Christ-centered 12-step program is for people dealing with a variety of addictions and life struggles.
“Unfortunately the problems of life have not disappeared with COVID,” Zielke said. “We’ve been so isolated and it gives people an opportunity to share their hurts, habits and hang-ups in a safe place.”
Celebrate Recovery started in 1991 at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California. Since then, more than 35,000 churches across the globe utilize the program to facilitate healing through the power of God. Stanfield Baptist added the outreach ministry in 2018.
Prior to the pandemic, Zielke said weekly attendance averaged around 35 people. After Gov. Kate Brown’s initial stay home order in March 2020, it dwindled to maybe a dozen attendees. Zielke said those numbers are starting to climb again with 15-20 participants each week.
Zielke gets excited when sharing about the victories people are experiencing. Whether they’re self-medicating with such things as alcohol, drugs, gambling, anger or overspending, he sees God working in people’s lives.
“We have seen individuals … come in broken and their lives have been in shambles,” he said, “and they’ve been able to put the pieces back together.”
Celebrate Recovery meets each Monday, 6-8 p.m. at the church, 310 E. Wheeler Ave., Stanfield. The gathering begins with a time of worship and celebrating milestones in recovery. Also, either a lesson is presented or someone shares their testimony.
People are then free to leave or attend gender-specific share groups. At the conclusion of the program, there’s often an informal social time. Prior to the pandemic, the evening also included sharing a meal together. Zielke is hopeful to resume that in the future.
For more information about Celebrate Recovery, call 541-571-6886, 541-449-3313 or visit www.celebraterecovery.com.
