Core members of the Eastern Oregon Philippine-American Community stand Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, behind trophies the group won for their float designs in the annual Dress-Up Parade at the home of Noemi Wiseman in Pendleton. From left are Legaya Bernabe, Salvie Humphrey, Ailea Villanueva, Harminia Venelsberg, Aida Baisley and Wiseman.
From left, Aida Baisley helps Tiffany Wiseman, 15, put on her traditional Filipiniana dress Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, with her mother Noemi Wiseman at their home in Pendleton. Tiffany Wiseman will wear the traditional dress on the group's float for the Dress-Up Parade on Sept. 9 in Pendleton.
Noemi Wiseman talks Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at her home in Pendleton about Filipiniana traditional dresses and barong clothing the Eastern Oregon Philippine-American Community wears on its float in the annual Dress-Up Parade, which takes place Sept. 9 in Pendleton.
Harminia Venelsberg helps set up trophies Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Pendleton home of Noemi Wiseman. They are members of the Eastern Oregon Philippine-American Community, which won the awards for their floats in the annual Dress-Up Parade in Pendleton.
Ailea Villanueva discusses how the Eastern Oregon Philippine-American Community met and represents Filipino traditions on their Dress-Up Parade float Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the home of Noemi Wiseman in Pendleton.
Noemi Wiseman shows a picture of a family feast Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the her home in Pendleton. Wiseman and her group of friends enjoy gathering together for big pot luck dinners and holiday festivities.
PENDLETON — For the last 10 years, the Eastern Oregon Philippine-American Community has shared Filipino culture with the local community through gatherings and performances. Part of that includes an elaborate, award-winning float in the Dress-Up Parade.
EOPAC, a group founded to create a community for local Filipino people and share their culture with the broader community, has driven a float in the parade since 2014 and won an award almost each year. Decorated with flowers and arches, and this year, balloons, the approximately 10 foot by 20 foot float celebrates Filipino culture with traditional clothing and dances.
President Ailea Villanue said the float is intentionally designed to allow space to perform traditional dances, which she and other EOPAC members said are tweaked each year.
"We've danced one with candles on our heads, we've danced one with pots on our heads, to represent collecting water from the mountain," Villanue said, also listing a flower and fan dance for past performances. "We have a number of dances that we've done."
A particular group favorite is the tinikling dance, which Villanue said the group is performing this year. She said the dance is named after a bird in the Philippines that dances between bamboo. Performers dance between two sticks of bamboo, before the sticks are clapped together, forcing the dancer to jump outside.
Children will perform this dance on the moving parade float while others will dance next to the float. Villanue said the group performed the dance on the float in the past and enjoyed it.
"It's actually really, really fun," she said. "People really liked how challenging it is."
Each member has danced on the float, Villanue said, but it is a small tradition to have children dance on the parade float. In this way, the group said the torch is being passed to the next generation.
"We're continuing to maintain the culture and heritage, despite living in this country," Villanue said, adding that she, being born in the U.S. as a first generation Filipino-American, was in a group such as EOPAC growing up.
This is a way of passing down their Filipino traditions, she said.
The group has a large collection of trophies it has won for the float. However, Villanueva said the group doesn't do it for the awards. Member Noemi Wiseman said the group members are proud of their culture and want to share it with the community.
"It's heartwarming, when people would just clap their hands," Wiseman said about the parade. "It's always nice to see a different culture."
