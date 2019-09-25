PENDLETON — A celebration is planned as Umatilla County hosts a National Recovery Month event in Pendleton.
Amy Ashton-Williams, director of Umatilla County Human Services, said this is the first event of its kind sponsored by her department and Eastern Oregon Alcoholism Foundation, a substance abuse treatment facility in Pendleton. EOAF’s interim executive director, Janice Witt, spearheaded the idea, Ashton-Williams said, after living in areas where large events were held each September to celebrate recovery.
“Umatilla County Celebrates Recovery” is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park, located next to Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. There is no admission charge. Root beer floats and coffee will be served. Also, the Assembly of God Church will offer pizza during the lunch hour.
With a 2019 national theme of “Join the Voices for Recovery: Together We Are Stronger,” the Umatilla County event will feature a full program — Travis Adams will sing, Willa Wallace will conduct guided meditation, Tammy Malgesini will perform stand-up comedy and there will be numerous speakers. (Note: Malgesini is the East Oregonian community editor and author of this story).
Ashton-Williams said that it’s important to highlight success. Regardless of the disorder or disease, she said recovery should be celebrated.
“We hear a lot about the negative implications of substance use disorders,” Ashton-Williams said. “We must also share the positives that come from recovering.”
National Recovery Month was founded in 1989 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Its purpose is to share that substance abuse treatment and mental health services can assist people in establishing healthy and rewarding lives. In addition, it highlights those who have reclaimed their lives and honors the service providers who assist in making recovery possible.
It’s Ashton-Williams’ desire that community members will come out and gain a deeper understanding of substance abuse. Building a community that has hope, she said, improves service delivery for those experiencing a substance use disorder.
“Our community will see the humanness of our community members suffering and offer help instead of judgment,” she said.
For more information, contact Ashton-Williams at amy.ashton-williams@umatillacounty.net.
