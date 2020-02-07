HERMISTON — An Italian-themed dinner event is planned as a celebration of love — both for each other and for God — at the Hermiston First Christian Church.
That's Amore! is Sunday, Feb. 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. at 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. The meal features spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Also, the evening includes entertainment in the form of a couple’s game. Patterned after “The Newlywed Game,” a long-running game show, spouses will be asked questions to determine how much they know about one another.
There is a suggested donation of $5 per person. Money raised will go toward finishing the nursery project.
For more information, call 541-567-3013 or visit www.hermistonfcc.com.
