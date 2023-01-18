Karin Power portrays Nancy Despain, a figure of Pendleton’s historic past, during the “Quiet Neighbors” tour on Oct. 8, 2022, at Olney Cemetery. The Pendleton Public Library is expanding the historic cemetery tour with a program at Pioneer Park on Feb. 4, 2023.
PENDLETON — The public can learn more about the former residents of Pendleton’s oldest burial grounds during a program at Olney Cemetery.
“Treasures of Pioneer Park” is Feb. 4, 4 p.m. Registration is required.
An offshoot from the Pendleton Public Library's Quiet Neighbors, which the library partners each October with Pendleton Parks and Recreation and the Heritage Station Museum to bring the historical Olney Cemetery to life.
While the Pioneer Park program won’t feature costumed performers, library assistant Heather Culley will lead a tour on a path through the park. Guests will see remaining grave markers and hear cemetery history.
“This was the first cemetery in Pendleton, and there are still some old residents interred there,” Culley said. “It’s nice to know a little something about the markers that are left, and we would like people to know more about their North Hill neighbors.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/3HcoVvX. To register, call 541-966-0380 or stop by the library at 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.