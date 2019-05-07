PENDLETON — As part of National Police Week, the public is invited to help honor those who serve and protect the community.
The 2019 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony and Procession is Friday, May 17. It begins at 11 a.m. at Til Taylor Park, 700 S.E. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
The ceremony honors fallen law enforcement officers and recognizes those currently serving. After the ceremony, there will be a procession departing from the park, which will travel to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
For more information, contact Lora Franks at sheriff@umatillacounty.net or 541-966-3602.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.