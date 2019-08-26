PENDLETON — A dedication ceremony for a Triple Nickles Historical Marker is planned this week.
“Triple Nickles” was the nickname given to the Army’s 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion. In May 1945, Pendleton Field became the group’s home base and training ground for the Battalion.
The celebration is Friday at 4:30 p.m. at The Duck Pin Bowling Alley, 369 S. Main, Pendleton, located underground at Main and Emigrant. The free event is open to the public.
During the winter of 1944-45, the Japanese sent “balloon bombs” towards the west coast of the United States. Each carried five incendiary bombs and one larger explosive device — all set to detonate when the balloon lost altitude and touched trees. Members of the 555th were to parachute near any forest fires caused by the balloon bombs, extinguish the fires and disarm and destroy any remaining unexploded devices.
They received training from civilian smokejumpers from the U.S. Forest Service. During their deployment, the Triple Nickles fought 28 fires, jumping into 15 of them.
For more information, contact Kristen Dollarhide at kristen@travelpendleton.com, 541-276-7411 or visit www.travelpendleton.com.
