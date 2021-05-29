MISSION — The Adult & Teen Challenge program offers hope in changing lives.
Several men who once struggled with life-controlling issues will share their stories during a service at Mission Assembly of God Church. Everyone is welcome to attend Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 47328 Shortmile Road, Mission.
The faith-based recovery program, which offers treatment to teens, men and women, is typically 12-15 months long. Participants confront their destructive choices, self-sabotaging behaviors and unhealthy views while gaining an understanding of the love of God and guidance utilizing biblical principles.
For more about the program, visit www.teenchallengeusa.org.
