PENDLETON — Paul Chalmers, Umatilla County’s director of assessment and taxation, is the featured guest during the upcoming Round Up Republican Women’s meeting.
Anyone who is interested is invited to attend Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton.
The no-host lunch costs $11.
People who plan to attend are asked to register in advance.
To RSVP or for more information, contact 541-969-2677 or rounduprw@gmail.com.
