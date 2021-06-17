PENDLETON — Door prizes, complimentary snacks, a no-host bar, a 50/50 drawing and networking are featured in the upcoming Pendleton Chamber Ambassador’s Kick It Up After 5.
The free event is Thursday, June 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse at Birch Creek at the former Pendleton Country Club, 69772 Highway 395 S., Pendleton.
An RSVP is required. Due to limited space, those planning to attend are encouraged to register early via www.eventbrite.com For more information about chamber activities, call 541-276-7411 or visit www.pendletonchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.