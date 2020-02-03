HERMISTON — Open houses on Thursday will introduce the public to a pair of new Hermiston businesses. Both events include ribbon-cutting ceremonies hosted by the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce.
With a desire to make a difference in the community, sisters Jolene Pooley and Shalena Myers established Voice of Reason. They are devoted to providing employment skills and community living supports for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Meet the staff, ask questions and tour the facility from 3-6 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m., at 308 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Light snacks and beverages will be served.
For additional information, contact Pooley at 541-571-8558, voice.of.reason.llc19@gmail.com or search Facebook.
Open for a year, Amanda Cooney and a team of estheticians are excited to further introduce Ivy Med Spa to the community. Learn about LED therapy, permanent hair removal, exfoliation, acne treatment, skin rejuvenation, body contouring and more.
Fun and games, door prizes, a raffle and free gifts with purchases runs from 4:30-6 p.m. at 245 E. Main St., Suite D, Hermiston. The ribbon cutting is at 5 p.m. For questions, call 541-561-0703 or visit www.ivymedspa.skincaretherapy.net.
The Hermiston chamber can be reached at 541-567-6151, info@hermistonchamber.com or via www.hermistonchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.