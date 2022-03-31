UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Special Library District encourages local residents to connect with their libraries during National Library Week — April 3-9.
People can explore a variety of services and programs available at local libraries. The libraries in Umatilla County offer a wide array of programs, classes and resources that are available in person or from the comfort of home, said Erin McCusker, library district director.
And April 3-9, she said, is a great time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other, McCusker said.
Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources and collections. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wifi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.
McCusker encourages the public to show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library in person or online, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. For more information, find your library’s website at www.ucsld.org.
The Umatilla County Special Library District works in partnership with area libraries to advance and make available excellent library services, programs and continuing education opportunities for all. For more information, contact McCusker at director@ucsld.org or 541-276-6449.
