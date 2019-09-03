UMATILLA — An opportunity to win a Walmart gift card also assists in encouraging reading and utilizing the Umatilla Public Library.
As part of the American Library Association’s “Library Card Sign-Up Month, people can receive entries for a chance to win a $50 Walmart gift card, provided by the Umatilla School District. To enter the drawing, refer Umatilla residents to sign up for a library card during the month of September. Also, Umatilla residents who obtain a library card during the month will be entered into the drawing.
The Umatilla Public Library is located at 700 Sixth St. For more information, call 541-922-5704, visit www.umatilla-city.org/library or search Facebook.
