JOSEPH — The tiny town of Joseph will swell tenfold as it welcomes thousands of visitors during Chief Joseph Days. In its 74th year, the six-day celebration kicks off Tuesday, July 23, at 1:30 pm with a bucking horse stampede down Main Street.
“Joseph is a classic western town, with one Main Street running down the center,” said Diane Witherrite, Chief Joseph Days board member and a former court princess. “Kicking off the event with bucking horses stampeding down Main Street just seems like the right way to get everyone in the spirit.”
Stock contractor John Growney, of Growney Brothers, first provided stock animals to Chief Joseph Days in 1989. Of all the rodeos he traveled to in his career, he said he looked forward most to Chief Joseph Days. While the stock is now provided by Tim Bridwell, Growney still makes a point to make it to Joseph each year.
“Joseph is like a second home to me,” he said.
Chief Joseph Days turns the end-of-the-road agricultural and timber community into a world-class sports destination. The rodeo has garnered national recognition from Cowboys & Indians Magazine, and regional recognition from a host of publications. It was recognized as the “Best Medium Size Rodeo” for the Columbia Circuit in 2018. Chief Joseph Days also holds its own with larger rodeos, making a Top 10 Must See Rodeo list with the likes of Pendleton Round-Up, the Calgary Stampede and Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“(Chief) Joseph Days offers an intimate rodeo experience. You’re just right there by the action,” longtime rodeo announcer Jody Carper said in explaining some of the event’s appeal.
The first of four nightly Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association rodeos starts Wednesday, July 24 at 7 p.m. at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena. Rodeo tickets range from $15 to $20.
In addition to the rodeo, Chief Joseph Days wrangles in a variety of weekend fun (July 26-28). Activities, which are in Joseph unless otherwise noted, include a golf tournament (Friday at 7 a.m. at Alpine Meadows, Enterprise), live music and dancing featuring Frog Hollow Band (Friday and Saturday nights after the rodeo), teen dances with Full Tilt (Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m.), parades (Kiddie Parade, Friday at 10 a.m. in Enterprise and the Grand Parade, Saturday at 10 a.m.) and Main Street merchants and vendors.
The annual Nez Perce Friendship Feast is Saturday at noon at the Encampment Pavilion. It includes buffalo and salmon. After enjoying a tasty meal, visitors are encouraged to stick around for the Traditional Indian Dance Contest at 3 p.m.
And a cowboy breakfast starts Saturday night after the rodeo and continues through the wee hours of Sunday morning, followed by a cowboy church service at 9 a.m.
For more information, visit www.chiefjosephdays.com or call 541-432-1015.
