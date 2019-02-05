PENDLETON — Child Evangelism Fellowship, Inc. (CEF), Umatilla Chapter, has strengthened its leadership team by adding Phoebe Gilliland to its staff as director of training.
CEF is a worldwide children’s ministry that was founded in 1937. Ministry activities include Bible teaching in local Good News Clubs and youth leadership development as part of its Christian Youth in Action program.
Phoebe is a Pendleton native who began with CEF as a four-year-old in a neighborhood Good News Club. She attended all years of CYIA for which she was eligible and went on to receive specialized children’s ministry training, graduating in 2016 from CEF’s Children’s Ministries Institute at their International Headquarters in Warrenton, Missouri. Her primary focus will be to form and maintain Good News Clubs as well as conduct teacher training classes.
The local leadership of CEF also consists of a board that provides oversight of finances, prayer support and enforcement of child protection policies. Ruth Blansett was recently elected as chair.
The board meets monthly and is currently looking for more members.
For more information, contact local coordinator Lyndell (Lyn) Troxell at 541-371-8745 or email cefgoodnews@gmail.com.
